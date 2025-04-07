Liverpool drop rare points, Southampton suffer earliest-ever relegation

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool endured a rare stumble in their march to the title with a 3-2 loss at Fulham this morning as Southampton suffered the earliest relegation in Premier League history when they were beaten 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Manchester derby ended goalless for the first time since 2020 as City failed to leapfrog fourth-placed Chelsea, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford but sit a point above Pep Guardiola’s side.

Fulham enjoyed a deserved win over Liverpool, capitalising on dreadful defending to boost their push for European football next season.

Liverpool, whose 26-game unbeaten run in the league ended with their second loss this season, remained top with 73 points from 31 games, 11 ahead of Arsenal who drew 1-1 at Everton on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool need only 11 points from their remaining seven matches to win the title.

Alexis Mac Allister gave the champions-elect an early lead before the Reds conceded three poor goals in 14 minutes.

Ryan Sessegnon rifled home a superb first-time volley, after Curtis Jones failed to clear a cross, before a series of mistakes from Andy Robertson allowed Alex Iwobi to score.

Rodrigo Muniz completed the turnaround, winning a second ball with a lovely first touch ahead of Virgil van Dijk, then producing a sublime finish through Caoimhin Kelleher’s legs.

“It’s not often we concede three goals let alone in one game or 15 minutes. We could have prevented it… Conceding three goals like we did is not of the standards of Liverpool,” Slot said.

Liverpool substitute Luis Diaz poked home with nearly 20 minutes to play but Fulham held on for the victory and moved up to eighth with 48 points.

“Great win for us,” Fulham manager Marco Silva told Sky Sports. “Our first half was very, very good, in all aspects of the game.”

