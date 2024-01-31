Lautoka needs a draw to win CVC

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Rooster Ba football side needs to win with two clear goals to lift the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion title when they clash in the last series leg on Sunday.

However, Tigers Lautoka needs only a draw to be crowned CVC champion.

The match could also be decided on extra time and penalty kicks if the Men-in-Black leads 1-0 at full-time as there’s no more away goals rule.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba Interim coach Sunil Kumar assures all Ba fans that they’ll be ready to give their best shot this weekend as its do or die for them.

He says the boys have regrouped well and are doing their best at training.

Kumar adds the team is aware of the task ahead and the importance of the final leg.

Ba takes on Lautoka on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.