Lautoka football president to address rumoured player movements

Lautoka Football Association will hold an urgent meeting this week to discuss rumours of player movements.

Association President Shalendra Prasad says that he will be speaking to the team as rumours circulate of some players purportedly showing their interests to join other districts this year.

He adds that he was out of the country and was not aware of the rumours until he returned yesterday and hopes to discuss the matter directly with the players and management.

The meeting comes as Lautoka players and national reps Sairusi Nalaubu, Epeli Leiroti and Sekaraia Naisua have been reportedly linked to a move to Rewa FC for the upcoming season.

Prasad says he is determined to keep the current players in his roster for this season and hopes to iron out the matter this weekend before making any further comments.