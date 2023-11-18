Lacklustre England seal top spot with win over Malta

[Source: Reuters]

England moved closer to a top seeding at Euro 2024 with a laboured 2-0 home victory against Group C makeweights Malta that will not live long in the memory of an underwhelmed Wembley Stadium crowd.

Until the 75th minute all that separated Gareth Southgate’s lacklustre side from 171st-ranked Malta was an early own goal by Enrico Pepe and they endured some anxious moments in between.

Captain Harry Kane doubled England’s lead with his 62nd goal for his country after good work by Bukayo Saka before Declan Rice had an effort ruled out for offside.

But there was precious little to get enthused about as several England fringe players failed to shine in Southgate’s 90th match in charge.

England had already qualified for the Germany showpiece and victory over Malta ensured they top Group C, regardless of what happens in their match away to North Macedonia on Monday.

They have 19 points from seven games, with Italy and Ukraine on 13. A point in North Macedonia should ensure England are amongst the top six seeds for Euro 2024.

“It was a game when we didn’t start well and if you don’t start well it’s hard to pick the game up,” Southgate said.

“These players have played so many games and have done so well for us so I am not going to hammer them for it. We weren’t where we should be but we got the win.

“The number of games these players are playing, it’s almost a self-regulation, sub-consciously you do just enough to win.”

Southgate, whose first game in charge in 2016 was against Malta, will say the hard work had already been done with impressive home and away wins over European champions Italy.