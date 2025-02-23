Labasa holds tigers at home

Labasa managed to equalize 1-1 against Rewa in their first National Premier League match at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

The home crowd erupted when Rewa’s Kavaia Rawaqa unleashed a spectacular long-range effort from outside the 18-yard box.

His powerful strike found the back of the net, giving Rewa a deserved lead.

The sheer audacity of the shot and its pinpoint accuracy left the Labasa goalkeeper with no chance.

However, Labasa, refused to be deterred.

They mounted a sustained offensive, testing the Rewa defense with wave after wave of attacks.

Despite Rewa’s best efforts to repel the onslaught, a moment of clinical finishing from Ashnil Raju proved decisive.

His sudden strike, delivered with precision and power, bypassed the Rewa defense, leveling the score.

The remainder of the match saw both teams pushing for a winner, but neither could find the decisive breakthrough.