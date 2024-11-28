Labasa comes from behind to hold USA All-Stars

Labasa FC kicked off their Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the USA All-Stars in their Group B opener at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The Babasiga Lions controlled much of the first half, however, their attempts to break through were hampered by misfired combinations and a slick, drizzly surface that made ball control challenging.

The USA All-Stars capitalized on Labasa’s missed chances in the 28th minute.

Oliver McFadyen, showing great vision and footwork, delivered a precise cross from the left flank.

Hayden Prasad was perfectly positioned and coolly flicked the ball into an open net as Labasa’s keeper Simione Tamanisau dived in the wrong direction, leaving the goalmouth exposed.

The USA All-Stars carried their 1-0 lead into halftime.

The weather improved in the second half, and with it, Labasa’s resolve.

The Lions emerged from the break with renewed determination, creating several scoring opportunities.

Their persistence paid off in the 40th minute when Melvin Mani found the equalizer.

The final stages of the match saw Labasa keeping the USA All-Stars under pressure, forcing their defense to stay alert.