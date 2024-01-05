Kulas to assemble for Olympic Qualifiers

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has named a 35-member Digicel Kulas squad to assemble for camp in preparation for the Oceania Olympic Qualifiers in Samoa next month.

The majority of the players were part of the silver medal-winning team at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

US-based duo Trina Davis and Preeya Singh, Cema Nasau, and Luisa Tamanitoakula are the notable players in the Kulas outfit who will spearhead Fiji’s quest.

Other key players include Sofi Diyalowai, Adi Litia Bakaniceva, and Narieta Leba.

The players will camp at the Fiji FA Technical Academy in Ba from next Monday, and the final squad will be named on the 28th of this month.

The Kulas are grouped with the Solomon Islands and American Samoa in Pool A of the Olympic Qualifiers in Apia on February 7th–19th.

Pool B features New Zealand, Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu.

The winning team will represent the Oceania region at the Paris Olympics in July.