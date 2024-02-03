Kulas ready for Olympic Qualifiers in Samoa

The 23 member Digicel Kulas football team have been reminded that they are going to the Olympic Qualifiers to not just make up the numbers.

While handing over their gear in Ba, Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammed Yusuf echoed words of encouragement and conviction.

He told the players to harbor unwavering belief in themselves, emphasizing the extensive preparation undertaken during their time in camp.

Yusuf says the team possesses the collective spirit to clinch a coveted spot in the forthcoming Paris Olympics.

With a singular objective animating their efforts, the Digicel Kulas team sets its sights on one goal: qualification.

The side will be captained by Unaisi Tuberi.

They will leave for Samoa on Monday.