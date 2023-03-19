Krishna’s Bengaluru denied title on penalties

[Source: Indian Super League/Twitter]

Roy Krishna’s Bengaluru FC stumbled to his former club ATK Mohun Bagan in the final of the Indian Super League.

Both sides were leveled 2-all after regulation time but Bengaluru conceded one at penalty shootout that saw ATK Mohun Bagan bag the 4-3 win.

Krishna was one of the two try scorers at regulation, netting in the 78th minute for what appears to be the winner however his former club leveled through a penalty five minutes from time.

This is the Mariners’ first ever ISL win.