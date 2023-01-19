Krishna scores in win

Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring for Bengaluru [Source: Twitter]
Fiji’s golden boy Roy Krishna helped his Bengaluru side to a 3-0 win against Jamshedpur in the India Super League.
Krishna scored in the 34th minute of the round 16 match.
The other two goals were scored by Rohit Kumar and Sivasakthi Narayan.
Article continues after advertisement
Two games, two goals. 💪
Roy Krishna exults after a great night at the JRD TATA Sports Complex. #WeAreBFC #NothingLikeIt #JFCBFC ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ru8LlY2ZkY
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 18, 2023
The gaffer has his say on a terrific night’s work by his Blues! 🔵#WeAreBFC #NothingLikeIt #JFCBFC ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Dts8f7Uh3s
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 18, 2023
Advertisement