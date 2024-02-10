Krishna scores in Odisha vs Goa draw

[Source: Odisha FC/ Facebook]

Fiji’s football sensation Roy Krishna maintained his goal-scoring prowess for Odisha in the top-of-the-table clash but the encounter against FC Goa this morning concluded in a stalemate.

Krishna opened for his side in the fourth minute but the Gaurs equalized through Jay Gupta’s stunning goal in the 37th minute.

The showdown between the two most in-form teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) was certainly highly anticipated.

Article continues after advertisement

Odisha currently leads the table nine wins in 15 games followed by Goa.

Krishna’s goal was his 11th for this season.

They will take on Mohun Bagan on the 24th of this month.