Kane nets two as Spurs beat Palace

Harry Kane scored two of Tottenham’s four second-half goals after they eventually cruised to a 4-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Kane’s towering close-range header from Ivan Perisic’s cross was the first time Spurs led 1-0 in a game since October 15.

They had conceded the first goal in all 10 games in between.

He then drilled a low second into the bottom corner from Bryan Gil’s pass.

Kane, making his 300th Premier League appearance, had a hand in their next two goals too.

First, he found Son Heung-min, who picked out Matt Doherty to slot home.

He then set Son away with a long ball forward with the South Korean smashing home, via a deflection.

In other matches, Nottingham Forest beat Southampton 1-0, Leeds and West Ham drew 2-all and Aston Villa held Wolves to a 1-all draw.