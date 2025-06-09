Survey targets childhood obesity rise

[Photo: File]

A major survey is being launched to examine the food factors influencing rising levels of childhood overweight or obesity in the country.

Currently, about one in three children are believed to be overweight.

The Home-Grown School Meals Policy project aims to improve children’s access to healthy food and create more supportive environments in schools and communities.

Fiji National University Assistant Lecturer in Food Sciences Asaeli Naika says action is needed now to protect children from the long-term effects of obesity.

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“We need to create supportive environments in our schools and communities and ensure children have access to quality food for a healthier future.”

Naika says the project is mapping food environments in urban and rural areas and gathering evidence on what food is available and accessible to children.

He says understanding Fiji’s food environment is critical because diet plays an important role in children’s health and development.

The project will also examine how schools and communities can better support healthy choices, including stronger links between education, health services and other stakeholders.

The findings are expected to guide future programmes and policies aimed at improving access to healthy food and reducing obesity and related health risks among children.