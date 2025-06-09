Rabuka confirms Forum absence

Source: Fiji Government

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed he will not attend this week’s Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Palau.

Rabuka told FBC News he will not be joining the meeting later in the week.

Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister Sakiasi Ditoka is leading Fiji’s delegation at the meeting.

He is joined by Minister for Climate Change and Environment Lynda Tabuya and Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Rabuka was seen yesterday with the Constitution Review Commission during the submission of its report to the President.

The Prime Minister is also expecting the Attorney-General to table the report before Cabinet next week.

FBC News understands several bills are expected to come before Parliament later this month, including the Referendum Bill and bills relating to the conduct of elections in Fiji.