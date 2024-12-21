James fit again but won't be rushed back: Maresca

Chelsea defender Reece James [Source: Reuters]

Chelsea defender Reece James is back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury, though manager Enzo Maresca said they would not rush his return.

The 25-year-old, who underwent surgery on the same injury 12 months ago, has made just four appearances this season. The Chelsea captain has been out since suffering the injury in training last month.

After five consecutive wins in the Premier League, second-placed Chelsea, trailing leaders Liverpool by two points, visit Everton on Sunday following the Merseyside club’s takeover by the Friedkin Group.

Article continues after advertisement

Maresca confirmed that injured midfielder Romeo Lavia will “struggle to play on Sunday” and defenders Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Maresca added that Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka could request moves in the January transfer window due to a lack of playing time.

Former captain Chilwell was frozen out by Maresca when he took charge this season. The 27-year-old has made just one appearance in the League Cup this term, while Chukwuemeka has featured four times in the Conference League and once in the League Cup.

Chelsea were defeated 2-0 on their visit to Goodison Park last season and a win there on Sunday would put the London club top of the table for a few hours at least, before Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur later in the day.