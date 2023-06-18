It was a game of maturity says Rewa coach

It will be a Hyperchem Lautoka and AK Plumbing Glamada Rewa final showdown in the Digicel Fiji FACT today.

Lautoka defeated Labasa 2-1 in the first semi-final yesterday while Rewa beat Ba 3-2 in dramatic fashion in the second clash.

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh says the aim is to maintain their unbeaten run this season.

Locked 1-all with Ba after regular time, Singh had this to say to his players when the match was forced into extra time.

“I told them it’s all about maturity. Tiredness is up here (in the mind) if we can fight the battle up here and tell ourselves that we can fight for 130 minutes than we can go. We really wanted to show what our logo says ‘Tabu Soro’ or never give up and the boys stood up to that.”

Abbu Zahid who scored the first goal also netted a goal in extra time from the penalty spot, backing up their second goal scored by 19-year-old Asivorosi Rabo.

Ba fought back with two goals to Etonia Dogalau but the day belonged to the Delta Tigers.

Rewa meets Lautoka for the big dance today at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.