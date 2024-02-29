Intiaz to guide as duo suspended

[(From left-right)Intiaz Khan, Nigel Khan, Ramzaan Khan and Mohammed Naizal]

Suva Football Association President, Intiaz Khan will once again mentor the side in its Digicel Fiji Premier League match against Labasa on Sunday.

Head coach, Nigel Khan isn’t available due to an illness and has taken a leave of absence.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Intiaz says he carried out coaching duties last week in the 2-all draw against Rewa and is continuing this week and assisted by Inosi Cava, Pita Rabo and Hussein Shahib.

“He should be okay in the next three weeks. Even if not, we have given him enough time to recover. After that we won’t have any pressure for the next three weeks. So he can get himself together within this next three weeks and come back for the fifth game.”

Intiaz adds that seasoned reps, Ramzan Khan and Mohammed Naizal has been suspended until further notice.

Ramzan, participated in a recent Muslim tournament in New Zealand without approval while Naizal departed the country earlier this year without notifying the association.

The President says that Naizal hasn’t made any effort to contact the association or give anything in writing.

There is also a chance of some players who have missed the previous games also returning this week but Suva says it will come down to training attendance.

Meanwhile Round three of the DFPL will see a doubleheader at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori with Suva and Labasa playing at 1 pm before Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Rewa at 3pm.

Also at 1pm, Nasinu will be taking on Ba at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa while Nadroga will take on Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In another game at 3pm, Navua will host Nadi at the Uprising Sports Center.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Lautoka game commentary live on Mirchi FM.