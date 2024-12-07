Inter power past Parma in comfortable 3-1 win

[Source: Reuters]

Inter Milan eased to a 3-1 win at home against Parma in Friday’s Serie A clash, with Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella, and Marcus Thuram all finding the back of the net.

The win kept third-placed Inter on the heels of leaders Napoli, who are just one point ahead with 32 points. Parma are in 12th place with 15 points.

Inter were in action for the first time since their Serie A match against Fiorentina was abandoned last Sunday after midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch and had to be taken to hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

On Friday, Dimarco impressed with a deft heel touch to flick the ball past a defender and into the box and then fired in from a tight angle to break the deadlock five minutes before the interval.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 53th minute when Barella latched onto a perfectly timed pass from midfield that slipped behind the Parma defence, giving him ample time to slot the ball into the net.

Parma keeper Zion Suzuki saved his side going further behind when his quick reflex save denied Martinez from scoring with a header.

An unmarked Thuram sealed Inter’s win in the 66th minute, volleying a flicked-on corner into the net for their third goal against the team from his city of birth.

“Things are going well but I still have a lot to learn. I’m working with my teammates and I’m following the teachings of Lautaro (Martinez) and (Marko) Arnautovic who are helping me improve,” Thuram told DAZN.

“This team (Parma) has a place in my father’s heart and for me playing against the yellow and blues is a bit strange but I’m happy to have scored and won this match.”