Inter dispatch Cagliari 3-0 to keep pace at Serie A summit

[Source: Reuters]

Inter Milan secured a 3-0 win at Cagliari this morning, with a dominant second half that saw goals from Alessandro Bastoni, Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu, keeping them in stride at the top of Serie A.

Inter share top spot with Atalanta, both on 40 points, with the Bergamo club set to play at Lazio later on Saturday.

Cagliari are 18th, in the relegation zone, with 14 points.

Inter have now won five straight away matches without conceding a goal, their third time in a single Serie A season in club history and the first time since the 1966-67 season.

The first half was balanced, with Inter controlling possession but creating few clear chances, while Cagliari defended well.

Inter created the first big chance just minutes after kickoff when Marcus Thuram unleashed a volley that Cagliari keeper Simone Scuffet managed to deflect to safety.

Martinez came close around the half-hour mark when a cross from Calhanoglu sailed past everyone but the diving header went narrowly wide from almost on the line.

Bastoni broke the deadlock for Inter after 53 minutes when he headed in a cross from almost the byline, sending the ball in a near-perfect loop that dipped just under the bar.