Injury scare for Ba FC

[Source: Ba Football Association/ Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Ba FC might be missing some key players in their game against Nasinu in the Digicel Fiji Premier League today.

Head coach Daniel Krishneel has confirmed that a few of their players are injured, which is a concern.

However, the head coach also reiterated that he has faith in his other players to step up and fill the void if needed.

“We are missing Raj Pillay, Kalaveti Sivoi, Mitieli Naiviroi, and Kalaveti Sivoi, while goalkeeper Misiwani Narube has a work commitment. But I am optimistic about my team’s performance.”

He further added that their preparation has been thorough and he is positive they will achieve the desired result if they stick to their game plan.

Ba will host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy at 3pm.

At the same time, Nadroga will meet Lautoka at Churchill Park, Rewa will face Tailevu Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park, and Nadi will host Navua at Prince Charles Park.