Important first game for Bula Boys

Fiji Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna believes it’s going to be a different game compared to the last time they played the Solomon Islands when the two teams meet tomorrow in Suva in the FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifier.

Krishna says they know how important this game is.

He adds the advantage for them is playing at home which is a big boost for the Bula Boys.

The national skipper also says the Solomon Islands have a similar squad from the Pacific Games.

“Of course the first game is always important and we are fortunate to have our 12th man, it’s going to be a tough challenge you know they have a pretty much similar squad, we know them and they know us”.

Krishna joined the Bula Boys on Monday after coming in from India on Sunday.

The side will play the Solomon Islands at 7 pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.