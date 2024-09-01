Hat-trick for Krishna

[Source: Odisha FC/ Facebook]

Roy Krishna dazzled with a hat-trick to lead Odisha FC to a commanding 6-0 victory over Churchill Brothers in their Bhausaheb Bandodkar Memorial Trophy Group B clash yesterday.

The Fiji national team captain netted all three of his goals in the first half, showcasing his exceptional finishing skills and playmaking prowess.

Krishna’s stellar performance not only secured a decisive win for Odisha FC but also highlighted his crucial role as a leader on the field.