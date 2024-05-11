Gap is closing on Auckland City

Auckland City football coach Albert Riera feels the talent gap is closing between his side and opposing teams in the OFC Men’s Champions League.

Riera says this as the defending champions prepare for their opening group match against Rewa tomorrow in Tahiti.

Auckland City were taken to the wire in last year’s competition and Riera’s is stressing to his players that they have to hit the ground running as the Oceania teams are getting better each year.

“The gap, you can tell is definitely closing. We are trying to get better as always, as a coach and player in the OFC Champions League, its never been easy. So that gap has always been there, a minimum gap and playing in the islands is always a 50/50 chance of winning. So on that day, you have to be the best team on the pitch.”

Rewa will meet Auckland City in their first pool game at 10 am tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Digicel Fiji Under-15 girl’s development side is currently leading Tahiti 1-0 at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

Tarusila Maivunidawa scored the Mini Kulas’ goal in the 21st minute.

This is the final Group B match of the OFC Under-15 Girls Development Tournament.

The Mini Kulas need either a draw or a win to secure their spot in the final.

In the Fiji Gujarati Football tournament, which also got underway this morning at Lautoka Central College ground, Lami One beat Lautoka Two 3-0 while FMF Suva edged Lami Two 3-2.

In the Fiji Muslim Sports Association football tournament underway at Churchill Park, Ba defeated Navua 3-0, Lautoka played to a nil-all draw with Makoi, Cuvu beat Rewa 2-0 and Suva overpowered Nasinu 3-1.