Game plan is key for Bula Boys

[Source: OFC Media]

Fiji football coach Rob Sherman stresses the importance of focusing on performance rather than just the outcome of the match today against Papua New Guinea in their FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifier in Port Moresby.

Sherman explains that it’s a vital game, and they can’t put too much emphasis on the outcome.

He says what they need to do is look at performance outcome.

The national coach believes that concentrating on their game plan will lead to a positive result.

On the other side, PNG coach Felipe Vega-Arango shared his excitement about playing on home soil, saying, it should be a motivation.

The energy from the home crowd will certainly be a massive boost for the players, especially as they come off a tough loss against New Caledonia.

Exciting times are ahead for PNG as they’ll be playing their first home match in nearly seven years.

It’s a thrilling opportunity for them, and emotions are running high as they get set to face off against Fiji at 6 pm today.