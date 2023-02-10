Full-time futsal players improving

Fiji Football chief executive Mohammed Yusuf believes with more development and competition, futsal players will improve drastically.

He says they saw a difference in the level of competition between teams during the Futsal Inter-District Championship in comparison to the past seasons.

He says what stood out is the high competitive nature of full-time futsal players.

“The players that play only futsal or full-time futsal players outshone the other players who play both the codes. So, it’s something for the people to take that players can make a career out of playing futsal only.”

Yusuf adds construction has begun for a futsal court in Ba while the one in Labasa is completed but they are addressing some defects on the facility.

Teams are now in preparation for their respective league matches.