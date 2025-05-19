Forest still dreaming of Champions League after 2-1 win at West Ham

[Source: Reuters]

Nottingham Forest kept alive their hopes of Champions League football next season with a 2-1 Premier League win at West Ham United on Sunday as goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Nikola Milenkovic kept them in touch with the top five.

Forest are seventh in the table on 65 points from 37 games, one point off the three teams currently placed third to fifth in the Champions League spots and level with Manchester City. Their last game is at home to Chelsea, who are fourth, next Sunday.

Gibbs-White settled the visitors’ nerves with an early goal after 11 minutes when he collected a stray pass from West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to fire into an empty net.

Forest kept pressing for a second and were rewarded just past the hour mark as Anthony Elanga’s free-kick ended up in the net off the back of Milenkovic, before Jarrod Bowen smashed in a late consolation for 15th-placed West Ham, who have 40 points.

The game had a farcical end with a long VAR check due to a technology breakdown, scuffles and time-wasting leading to an additional 17 minutes.

Forest went in front following a stray pass from Areola, who tried to pick out Guido Rodriguez just outside the box but Gibbs-White intercepted and finished into an empty net.

The visitors continued to look the brighter side and scored their second after 61 minutes when Elanga’s free-kick from the left went into the net off the back of Milenkovic.

Following a six-minute VAR check for offside, the goal was given. The semi-automated offside technology was not available to the VAR, while there were also issues with communications to the on-field officials.

It was an 11th assist of the season for Elanga, which matched the club’s Premier League record set by Bryan Roy in 1994-95.

Bowen set up a grandstand finish when his superb volleyed finish rocketed into the net after 86 minutes, with the drama far from over.

West Ham substitute Niclas Fuellkrug might have equalised when his powerful header was brilliantly saved by Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels deep into added time.

