Forest out-fox Everton in battle without the ball

[Source: Reuters]

High-flying Nottingham Forest secured a smash-and-grab 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park based on a speedy attack and a rock-solid defence in a game between two teams who often prefer to concede possession to opponents.

Forest’s Chris Wood got the all-important first goal in the 15th minute, and that allowed the visitors to do what they, like Everton, tend to do best: sit back, soak up the pressure and then attack on the break. It proved a winning formula.

Morgan Gibbs-White added a second goal on the hour mark, but it was Wood’s opener that set the tone for the game, and though Sean Dyche’s men enjoyed plenty of possession, they could not breach the Forest rearguard.

Article continues after advertisement

For Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo, the game-plan worked perfectly as his side took their chances before shutting up shop.

After avoiding relegation last season, his side are now a scarcely-believable second in the table, but Forest will not be resting on their laurels as the intense Christmas schedule continues.