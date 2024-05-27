Final touches for Fiji FACT

Subrail Park

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says that last-minute preparations are underway to ensure the smooth running of the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Subrail Park will host the tournament after a lapse of five years.

Yusuf says this year’s event is bigger and better than in previous years, with a significant number of overseas supporters expected to attend.

He adds tickets will be available from tomorrow at the Labasa Town Council.

“The grounds are looking good, a lot of work has been done by the council and there will be touch ups again this week to ensure that the grounds are in top condition and the weather conditions in Labasa is fine.”

Yusuf says there’s a lot of excitement building as game day approaches with teams in camp except for Rewa who will be returning tomorrow from the OFC Men’s Champions League in Tahiti.

Teams are expected to arrive in Labasa on Thursday.

The tournament kicks off on Friday with Nadi and Nadroga playing the opener at 12.30pm, followed by Rewa versus Navua at 2.30pm.

Lautoka meets Ba at 4.30pm and Labasa battles Nasinu at 7pm.

You can catch the LIVE commentary of all matches on Mirchi FM.