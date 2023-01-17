Fiji U17 expects tough Tongan side

Fiji Football Under-17 coach Sunil Kumar says they are expecting a physical Tongan outfit in their OFC U17 championship match tomorrow.

The Baby Bula Boys have a win so far under their name while Tonga lost 6-0 to Samoa over the weekend.

A win will take the team through to the quarter-finals.

Kumar says they should be ready for anything as Tonga has nothing to lose.

“Tonga will come out firing against us because they have nothing to lose and they look physically, a strong side, so I’ve told the boys that this match will be tough for us.”

Kumar adds everything is going to plan in camp with all players fully fit and ready.

He says one of their key areas of focus for this game will be their defence and to be quick on attack.

Tomorrow’s match will kick off at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.