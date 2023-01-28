Fiji to face South Africa in Cup semi-final

Manueli Maisamoa [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side defeated Great Britain 26-14 to book a place in the Sydney 7s semi-final.

This is Fiji’s first semi-final berth after losing in the quarter-finals in Dubai and Cape Town.

The result means Fiji will face South Africa in the semi-final at 5.28pm tomorrow.

Jerry Tuwai started the route building up to the first try, forcing a crucial turnover.

Manueli Maisamoa ran a hard line before executing a loop pass for Vuiviawa Naduvalo who dotted down Fiji’s first try.

Maisamoa was once again involved with the second try, dancing with the defense before releasing for Josua Vakurinabili.

Team Great Britain put together a few phases to stay in contention with a try to Max McFarland.

Maisamoa would’ve got Fiji’s third but it was ruled a knock on and the resulting scrum saw Fiji spread the ball wide for Waisea Nacuqu to dive over at the corner.

Fiji led 19-7 at the break.

There was no stopping Maisamoa the second time around who broke free from the opposition’s defense, put his body on the line to score Fiji’s fourth try.

Great Britain struck back to bridge the gap through Will Hormer and took the conversion quickly as the match headed to the knit two minutes.

They almost got another break after some patient passes but they were penalized for coming through the side of the ruck.

This gave Fiji the opportunity to play things down and Tuwai didn’t think twice about kicking the ball out when the hooter sounded at full time.