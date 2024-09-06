Fiji Football on track with development

Former national rep and renowned football icon Jone Ratu is prasing the current generation of children and youths for their access to football clinics and development programs, which he believes are crucial for advancing the sport in the country.

Ratu was one of the chief guests at the inaugural McDonald’s Talent Development Inter-District Championship held today at Suva Muslim Primary School.

Reflecting on his career in the late 60s and early 70s, he expresses a strong sense of nostalgia, wishing that such developmental programs had been available during his playing days.

According to Ratu, today’s players are fortunate to have comprehensive resources and support to help them excel in football, a huge advantage compared to what was available in his era.

“Before when we were playing, during the late 60s and early 70s, there were no development programs, but now, Fiji Football has done well to start this off with kids football, that’s where we can get the talents from.”

He says the fruits of these development programs are now paying off with the Young Kulas creating history in reaching the FIFA World Cup for the first time.