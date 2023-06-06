Fiji FACT tickets available from today

The Fiji Football Association is ramping up preparations with the Digicel Fiji FACT set to kick off in three days’ time.

Football lovers can start purchasing tickets from this afternoon with 4000 available for the grandstand.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says things are on track and the weather is also clearing up.

“We are very happy with all the arrangements made by the sports council. They have assured us that the ground will be in the best condition despite the long rain we had last week. Hopefully, the weather looks good this week going onto Friday, Friday there may be some cloudy periods.”

This is the first tournament of this season and Yusuf says they’re anticipating a good turnout.

The Fiji FACT starts on Friday with Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri opening the tournament at 1.30pm followed by Ba and Navua at 3.30pm.

Suva meets Lautoka at 5.30pm while Labasa takes on Rewa in the last match of Day One at 8pm.

All matches will be held at the HFC Stadium in Suva and you can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.