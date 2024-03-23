Fiji FA dedicated to grassroots coaching

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association is dedicated to developing the sport in the country from the grassroots level right up to national level.

This is the message from Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf as he opened the MA’s Grassroots Coaching Certificate course in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

20 local coaches are part of the course, which Yusuf says will equip them to handle the delicate task of instilling the virtues of football to young and aspiring players between the ages of 9 and 17 years.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Yusuf adds Fiji FA will also be taking a stringent evaluation of its development courses to ensure participants share what they have learnt with their respective districts that have nominated them.

He adds Fiji FA will also be taking a stringent evaluation of its development courses to ensure participants share what they have learnt with their respective districts that they come from.

Yusuf says this ensure the association gets maximum returns on its investment.



[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Meanwhile in the lone Digicel Fiji Premier League game this weekend, Extra Supermarket Rewa will take on Extra Labasa tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The game was initially scheduled to be played on February 18th but was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The match will kick-off at 2pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.