Fiji FA clarifies Musa election issue

The Fiji Football Association has clarified that the participation of Aiyaz Musa in the Vice President election at its 2025 Congress was not permitted by the association but was a result of a provisional order issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In a statement this afternoon, Fiji FA states that Musa who was previously convicted in New Zealand for importing Class B controlled drugs with a street value estimated at NZD6 million, had been disqualified by the Fiji FA Governance Committee under Article 46(6) of its statutes.

This article bars individuals with criminal convictions from holding executive office.

However, on May 28, CAS issued an interim ruling on procedural grounds, allowing Musa to contest the election.

The Fiji FA emphasized that this was a temporary measure and that Musa has neither been declared elected nor has he assumed office.

His eligibility remains under CAS review.

The development has triggered concern from the public, government officials and the football community.

In response, Fiji FA reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining ethical leadership and clean sport governance.

The association is actively contesting the interpretation being put forward by Musa, who argues that his criminal offence, being unrelated to football, should not affect his eligibility.

Fiji FA maintains that its statute does not differentiate between types of offences and that all serious criminal convictions should disqualify individuals from leadership roles.

While the majority of delegates at the Congress voted in support of Musa’s candidacy, the association acknowledged the incident as a wake-up call.

It highlighted the need to better educate members on the importance of ethical decision-making and the reputational responsibilities that come with leadership in sport.

To address this, Fiji FA will launch a nationwide Integrity and Leadership Awareness Campaign.

The initiative will focus on governance, public trust and ethical standards in football administration.

The association is urging stakeholders to await the final decision from the CAS panel, which will determine the legitimacy of Umarji’s candidacy and bring the matter to a close.

