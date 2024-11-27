Excitement builds for Fiji FA Awards

The stage is set for one of the most prestigious events on Fiji’s football calendar—the Extra Supermarket Fiji FA Awards 2024 scheduled for this Sunday at the Crowne Plaza in Nadi.

This sold-out event will honor the exceptional contributions and achievements of players, coaches, referees, teams, and contributors who have excelled this year.

An independent judging panel, comprising two international judges and one local judge, will determine the winners across various categories.

Article continues after advertisement

Every nominee will receive a token of appreciation, while award winners will take home $500 cash and a trophy.

The standout prizes of the night will go to the Male and Female Footballers of the Year, who will each receive a $5,000 Extra Supermarket food voucher, an award, and $500 cash.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammad Yusuf highlighted the challenge of shortlisting candidates due to the high caliber of nominees this year.

“It’s been a very tough field to judge, but the panel of judges will finalize their decisions this weekend. The envelopes will be officially handed over to the president on Sunday in front of the public.”

The awards night will feature former Socceroo Luke Wilkshire as the chief guest.

The event starts at 6.45pm and will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.