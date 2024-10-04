Eastern Division optimistic despite loss

Despite going down 1-0 to the Central Division team in their opening match of the 2024 Police Inter District Championship, the Eastern Division team is optimistic for a good run at the three-day tourney.

Former Fijian age group international Semi Matalau, who is leading the side says their opening match has allowed the boys to identify areas they need to improve on before their next few matches.

He says going down 1-0 to a tough experienced side like Central Division is a huge achievement for the boys, and he praised them for their efforts on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

He says communication on the field is one of the main areas the side needs to work on along with their finishing.

“First of all I would like to thank the boys for giving their hearts out in this game even though we lost, but hats off to the boys for doing a good job.”

In results yesterday, Western Division II beat Headquarters 2-0, while WD I won 2-0 against Southern. Headquarters won 1-0 against CD. WD II also won Eastern 2-0.

Today will see day two of the tournament, with the opening match starting at 8.30 am at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.