Draw for Navua and Tavua

[Source: NAVUA Football Association/ Facebook]

Navua has moved up to sixth on the Digicel Fiji Premier League standings.

The side now have 13 points after their 2-all draw with Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba yesterday.

Both Navua and Tailevu Naitasiri have 13 points on the DFPL table.

However, Navua have a better goal difference.

Tavua nearly recorded its first win of the season after leading 2-1 in the 58th minute.

Mosese Balenagaga had put Navua in the lead but the Westerners equalized before halftime.

Arami Manumanubai slotted the equalizer for Navua in the second spell.