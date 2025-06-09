Double-Header kicks off at King Charles Park

King Charles Park in Nadi will host two matches today in Round 11 of the 2025 Extra Premier League.

Lautoka FC will face ABA Realtors Nasinu FC at 1 p.m. Lautoka sits fifth on the table and looks to continue their winning form after a recent 2-1 victory over Nadroga.

At 3pm, hosts Nadi FC will play Tavua FC, who are currently last and fighting to improve their season.

Navua will host Nadroga FC at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

