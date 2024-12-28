Dominant Brighton forced to settle for 0-0 draw with Brentford

[Source: Reuters]

Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a 0-0 draw with Brentford in a mid-table Premier League clash at a misty American Express Stadium this morning after dominating the match but lacking a finishing touch.

Fabian Hurzeler’s hosts extended their winless run to six games and are 10th in the table with 26 points after 18 games, two points ahead of 11th-placed Brentford who are still without an away victory this season.

Brighton peppered Mark Flekken’s goal with shots all night after Julio Enciso set the tone in the fifth minute when Joao Pedro, with his back to goal, laid the ball off for the Paraguay international, who clattered his shot off the woodwork.

It was a sign of things to come for the 20-year-old Enciso, whose eight shots in the first half were the most by a player in the first half of a Premier League game since Luis Suarez’s eight for Liverpool against Aston Villa in March, 2013.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa celebrated what he thought was a sumptuous goal against the run of play in the first half when he latched onto Mads Roerslev’s through ball on the counter and fired into the top corner but it was ruled out for offside.

Flekken limped off late in the first half with a hamstring injury, which could have been costly with Brighton having had 15 shots to the visitors’ two. However, back-up Hakon Valdimarsson and a resolute defence limited Brighton to a point.

Brentford fans shouted for a red card when Joao Pedro threw an elbow near Yehor Yarmoliuk’s head in the second half after the Ukrainian dragged him back. But a lengthy VAR check ruled there was no violent conduct as Joao Pedro made no contact.

Brighton fans sang Solly March’s name during an emotional standing ovation when the 30-year-old was brought on as a late substitute in his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury suffered in October 2023.