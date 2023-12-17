Dogalau double in NCC final

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

National rep Etonia Dogalau scored two goals in the final to help 4R Electric/ VR Builders/ Rooster Chicken Police FC of Ba win the Digicel Fiji National Regional Club Championship at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

Police beat ER PVC Supplies Greenstars FC of Nadroga 4-nil.

Dogalau netted the second and third goals while the first was scored by Peceli Sukabula.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Savenaca Nakalevu had the last goal for Ba Police.

The star studded Police side had the services of eight Ba reps which include the likes of Dogalau, Sukabula, Nakalevu, Samuela Navoce and Nabil Begg.



[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Greenstar was led by Nadroga rep Tomasi Tuicakau.

Police lost in the final last year but today they walked away with $5000 as winners.

The Nadroga club Greenstar received $1500.