Diyalowai and Tamanitoakula leads Fiji Kulas

A powerful duo have been named to lead the Digicel National senior women’s team in the upcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Labasa midfielder Sofi Diyalowai and Ba captain Luisa Tamanitoakula have been selected to lead the Kulas.

Tamanitoakula says it is an honour to co-captain the team for their much-anticipated outing.

Article continues after advertisement

The 25-year-old says this year’s Pacific Games are quite different as they have a lot of youngsters featuring for the side.



[Luisa Tamanitoakula]

The squad will be boosted with the services of their overseas-based players, Trina Davis and Vanisha Kumar.

Davis and Kumar are no strangers to the national side, as they have been with the team for quite a while now as they prepare for the games in the Solomon Islands.

Fiji Kulas will be against Vanuatu on the 21st of this month.