Dau,Grayven joins Ba FC

[ Source : Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Ba FC will have the services of Solomon Islander Ruel Grayven in their upcoming Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions series outing.

The former Nadi FC player is expected to boost the Men In Black.

Also joining the team is former player Ratu Dau.

Article continues after advertisement

Dau, who has been instrumental in the Tavua FC side, is returning to his former club, anticipating a positive and thrilling experience.

Ba is set to face Lautoka in the first leg at 3 pm this Sunday at Churchill Park.

The second leg will also be held at the same venue at the same time on the 4th of February.