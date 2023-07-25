Co-host New Zealand Upset by World Debutant

[Source: BBC]

New Zealand missed a golden opportunity to edge closer to the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup as the Philippines upset them in Wellington.

It was a famous victory for the Philippines, one of eight debutants at the tournament, and they celebrated passionately full-time.

Co-hosts New Zealand shocked Norway on the opening day and knew another victory could have sealed their place in the last 16, but they could not find a breakthrough on a frustrating evening.

Article continues after advertisement

Instead, it was the Philippines’ Sarina Bolden who sprinted away in celebration in the 24th minute after heading in Sara Eggesvik’s clipped cross for the country’s first goal at a Women’s World Cup.

New Zealand, spurred on by a vocal home crowd, pushed for an equaliser after the break but Jacqui Hand had a goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee [VAR] after she hit the post earlier, while striker Hannah Wilkinson headed a cross over the bar in one of the game’s biggest chances.

In the other game in Group A, Norway takes on Switzerland, who can confirm qualification for the last 16 with a victory.