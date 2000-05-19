City climb to third with 3-1 win over Bournemouth

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester City gave Kevin De Bruyne a victory in his final appearance at Etihad Stadium, as Omar Marmoush scored a stunner in a 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Tuesday that saw them climb to third in the table.

City have 68 points with one game remaining, two points above Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Aston Villa in the nervy chase for a top-five finish and Champions League qualification.

Bournemouth are 11th, with the loss ending their chances of playing European football next season.

Article continues after advertisement

Both sides finished the game with 10 men after City’s Mateo Kovacic was shown a red card in the 67th minute for pulling back Evanilson when he was through on goal, followed by Lewis Cook for the visitors in the 73rd minute for his reckless challenge on Nico Gonzalez.

City were on the front foot from the first whistle, and Marmoush scored in the 14th minute when he drifted forward before unleashing a scorcher from 30 yards out that dipped just inside the top-left corner.

Bernardo Silva doubled their lead in the 38th when Ilkay Gundogan cut the ball back for the Portuguese, who slotted it in at the near post, and Gonzalez struck in the 89th with a run from deep before whipping the ball past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Daniel Jebbison pulled one back for Bournemouth seconds before the final whistle when he pounced on a careless pass to Ruben Dias before slotting the ball through goalkeeper Ederson’s legs.

The visitors had squandered a terrific chance to equalise on the break in the first half, but a stretching Evanilson hit Marcus Tavernier’s cross off the upright.

“The beginning of the game, you could see straight away they started with a lot of intensity,” Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said. “They scored probably one of their best goals of the season and it cost us.”

City midfielder Rodri saw his first action in eight months as a late substitute, entering the game to a standing ovation. The 2024 Ballon D’Or winner had not played since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in September.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.