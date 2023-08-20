Champs to face hosts in final

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

In the upcoming RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings International Veterans tournament final, New Zealand Lautoka is poised to safeguard their title against Nadi Masters.

Lautoka secured their place in the final by defeating New Zealand Labasa with a score of 1-0 during the morning’s semi-final match.

Nadi Masters managed to clinch a 2-1 victory over Nasinu Legends, earning them a spot in the final showdown.

The much-anticipated final is scheduled to kick off at 2pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.