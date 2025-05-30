Captain Hughes gets the job done

Rewa skipper Setareki Hughes proved to be the difference-maker, securing the three points for his team against Ba on Day One of the Bic Fiji FACT.

His solitary goal was enough to get a vital win for the Rodeck Singh-coached Ajay Trading Rewa side, which happens to be the tournaments first win match also.

The moment came when Hughes positioned himself perfectly in front of the goalmouth, despite being surrounded by four Ba defenders.

The captain executed a swift and powerful shot that found the back of the net, which was the only goal of the match.

Ba had opportunities to equalize later in the game, but their efforts were denied either by shots going off target or by resilient defending from the Rewa back line.

With this hard-fought win, Rewa now sits on three points in the tournament.

