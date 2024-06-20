Bula Boys determine to top group

The national football side’s head coach is hoping they’ll settle as winners of group B in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup after its final pool game against Tahiti this weekend.

After their massive 9-1 win over Samoa last night, head coach Rob Sherman says the Digicel Bula Boys aim is to play the runner-up of group A.

Sherman emphasizes that for this to happen, they must continue performing well.

“We are through to that, but there’s a ranking in the semis and we want to make sure we top our group and play the runner up from the other group but the idea is to maintain the form and be complacent.”

Group B has New Zealand and Vanuatu vying for the top spot.

The group winner will be determined tomorrow after the two teams clash at 4pm in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

Meanwhile, our national team will meet Tahiti this Saturday at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.