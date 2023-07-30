Bonding is key for Navua FC

Navua FC Coach Saiyad Ali is making sure there’s a bond within the team before they take on Suva in round 14 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this afternoon.

Ali emphasizes the need for his players to get to know each other better before they hit the ground running against the hosts.

Ali says building chemistry within the team is important as it will help navigate their way through the game.

Suva will host Navua at 3 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.

In other matches, Tavua will take on Lautoka at Garvey Park in Tavua at 2 p.m.; Rewa will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori; and Ba will play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3 p.m.