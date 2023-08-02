BOG Knockout stages moved to September

The Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giant knock-out stages will be played on the 16th and 17th of September.

This was confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji Football Association Chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf.

This decision comes as district players will be participating in the Under-23 team for the OFC Olympic Qualifiers and the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup 2023 later this month.

The BOG pool matches is scheduled on the 11th to 13th of this month.

The BOG semi-final and final were initially planned to take place on the 19th and 20th of this month, a week after the pool games in Nadi.

