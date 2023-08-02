Rewa and Suva clash to open BOG

Rewa and Suva clash will open the BOG tournament

Rewa Football Club and Concrete Dynamics PTE Ltd Suva FC will kick off the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 1.30 pm next week Friday.

Lautoka will face Southern Forest Navua at 3.30 pm, while Labasa will take on Ba at 6 pm.

The action continues on Saturday, with the Saiyad Ali-coached side playing against Tailevu Naitasiri at 1 pm.

The Babasiga Lions will then clash with rivals Rewa at 3 pm, followed by the capital city side taking on the Men-in-Black at 5 pm.

The day will conclude with a match between Nadi and Lautoka at 7 pm.

The last day of pool games on Sunday will open with Labasa against Suva at 11 am, followed by the hosts against Navua at 3 pm, and the

Delta Tigers against Ba at 5 pm.

The knock-out stages are currently scheduled to take place on the 19th and 20th of this month.